Teen Arrested For Punching Officer That Left Facial Injuries

A three-year veteran Lincoln Police Officer is recovering from surgery, after he suffered facial fractures while trying to arrest a man who apparently was yelling and screaming while pushing over motorcycles Friday night near 10th and “Y” Street.

Two officers saw Kevin Estrada pushing over another motorcycle. When they were trying to arrest him, Estrada allegedly punched the 24-year-old officer in the face. The 24-year-old officer suffered a broken nose, causing a sinus fracture, and an orbital blowout fracture. The officer underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon, and was released from the hospital.

Estrada was arrested for first-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and vandalism.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister says this is the 35th assault on an officer this year in Lincoln. He adds two of the officers, including the one hurt on Friday, are still on leave recovering. In 2016, there were 62 assaults on police officers in Lincoln.