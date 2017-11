An 18 year old is recovering from a cut to his neck, while Lincoln Police look for the man who did it. Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS the victim was hanging out Sunday night with 4 or 5 other males in an apartment at 877 North 26th Street when one of them tried stealing money from the victim. He refused and was cut on the neck by a sharp-edged object. His injury is not life threatening.