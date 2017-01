Scene of a rollover crash on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 near Highway 79 and West Agnew Road. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

A teen suffered injuries in a rollover crash Monday morning east of Branched Oak Lake in northwest Lancaster County. It happened just east of Highway 79 and West Agnew Road, which is northwest of Raymond.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old lost control of his westbound car and ended up on its top in a creek. The boy suffered some broken bones.

No word yet on how the driver lost control of his car, but Wagner says the teen was temporarily trapped before being rescued.