Teen Killed In Wednesday Crash In NE Lincoln Identified

Lincoln Police have released the name of a high school student, who was killed in a collision involving five vehicles on North 84th Street, just south of Havelock Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The boy’s been identified as 16-year-old Blayne Rezac, who was a junior at Lincoln’s North Star High School.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday on 84th Street, in front of the Lancaster Event Center. Six people were taken to hospitals, all had non-life threatening injuries, at last check.

Police Officer Angela Sand said Thursday that Rezac may have been racing another car when he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and struck a different car. Both vehicles went over the median, and three oncoming vehicles were struck.

The crash is still under investigation.