Teens Caught Shoplifting From Lincoln Victoria’s Secret Store

Two teens were caught shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret inside Southpointe Pavillions Monday night, with one of them ending up assaulting an officer.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News employees called about two suspicious people in the store and when officers showed up, they found two people with a little more than $900 worth of merchandise.

As both suspects were being taken in, one of them kicked an officer in the knee, hyper-extending it before damaging a window to a back seat door of the cruiser.

Police say 18-year-old Jordinn Wilson was arrested for assault on an officer, then cited for theft and criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old girl with Wilson has been referred to the County Attorney.