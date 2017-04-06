Teens Okay After Crash Near Bennet, Bong Found In Vehicle

Three teens were hurt in a single vehicle crash at 148th and Garden just west of Bennet on Wednesday evening.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says all three were taken to the hospital, two of them released to their parents, while a 19-year-old woman was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says a 15-year-old boy, who was driving the car, a 19-year-old woman in the front seat and a 16-year-old boy in the back seat were westbound in the car, going about 45 to 50 mph and didn’t stop at a stop sign before going into the ditch.

Duncan says investigators found a marijuana bong in the car. All three teens were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

None of them were wearing seat belts.