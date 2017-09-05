Tenth Arrest Made In Lincoln Murder Case

A tenth person is now under arrest in a murder and drug investigation that started last December. Tuesday, shortly after noon, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force located Anthony Adams Jr. in the 2100 block of Vane Street in Omaha. Adams was taken into custody and cited as an accessory to a felony for his role in concealing the death of Jamie Watson.

On Thursday, December 15, 2016, at 1:27 a.m., members of the Lincoln Police Department were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North 23rd Street on a report of a disturbance described as “banging” sounds. Two men fled the area, one on foot and one in a sport utility vehicle.

While officers investigated, a green 1999 Buick Park Avenue was found unoccupied, with the engine running. The trunk was not latched and the body of a man, identified as 41 year old Jamie Watson, was found inside the trunk. It was later determined through the investigation that the killing was tied to a drug deal.

The men who fled were identified as 25-year-old Sidney Jackson and 32-year-old Jamez Henderson and both were also arrested.

So far, 10 people have been arrested for crimes related to Watson’s killing, and Police say they continue to process evidence and conduct interviews.

###