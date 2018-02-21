Terroristic Threat Closes Plattsmouth School

A threat against Plattsmouth High School led officials to cancel classes Wednesday. KFOR NEWS confirming with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a second threat this week led to the shutdown. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says the first threat came from a 15 year old boy and a 16 year old boy developing a terroristic plan. A weapon intended to be used in the attack has been found.

THE FOLLOWING IS A JOINT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CASS COUNTY SHERFF’S OFFICE AND THE

PLATTSMOUTH COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

On February 20, 2018 the Plattsmouth High School Administration received creditable information that two male students ages 15 and 16 were planning an attack on the school. The Plattsmouth Community School District, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Attorney’s office have been working together on the case. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were summoned and will continue their investigation throughout the evening and then again tomorrow. The implicated individuals with their parents have been interviewed regarding the threats. Investigators determined a terroristic plan was being developed, however had not been acted on. Personal property was searched with no additional evidence obtained. The weapon that they had intended to use has been accounted for and has been secured. The two students are in the custody of their parents and have been banned from school grounds. At this time there is no threat to any students, staff or facilities. Investigators are continuing to interview students having direct knowledge of these allegations and ask for any students who have first hand knowledge to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.