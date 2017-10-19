Texts To Some NWU Students About “Active Shooter” Causes Panic, Police Investigating

Plenty of activity involving emergency crews around the Nebraska Wesleyan campus Wednesday evening.

Within an hour-and-a-half time frame, there was a gas leak at 56th and Huntington and a BB gun vandalism nearby. Suddenly, some students taking a class got text alerts about a suspicious person or active shooter on the Wesleyan campus.

Police Officer Angela Sands says the alert never originated from the school. It was from a private text.

“(Maybe) someone was on edge, heard the BB gun…maybe they saw it,” Sands said. “We don’t know at this point. We’re still looking into whether this was an innocent mistake or someone intending to cause panic.”

Sands says officers checked buildings on campus and found no evidence of an active shooter and it was declared a hoax.