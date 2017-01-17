Thank You Teacher 2017

In honor of Nebraska Teacher Recognition Day – Tuesday, March 7, 2017 – Lincoln Public Schools and KFOR Radio are again collaborating to thank our educators with the annual Thank You Teacher contest.

Anyone who lives in Lincoln/Lancaster County can nominate a teacher in any of five categories: preschool-grade 2, grades 3-5, middle school, high school and retired. In addition to a written description, explaining why a teacher made a difference in your life, entries should include the teacher’s name, grade level and school (or contact information), as well as the nominator’s name, school and grade level (if applicable), address and phone number.

Five teachers will be chosen and honored at a special breakfast on March 7 at the Governor’s Mansion, where the five students who submitted the winning nominations also will be invited to attend and read their winning letters. The winners will all receive gift bags and prizes awarded by KFOR and their sponsors.

Nominate a teacher today! Click here to fill out the nomination form.