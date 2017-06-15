Thiele Storms to State Amateur Crown

Husker sophomore Haley Thiele carded back-to-back rounds of two-under-par 70 to dominate the field on her way to the 2017 Nebraska Women’s Amateur title on Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

Thiele finished with a three-round total of 217 (+1) after opening the event with a 77 in Sunday’s first round. She won the title by seven strokes over Omaha’s Nicole Barmettler, a senior-to-be at Truman State in Missouri. Thiele finished the tournament strong, notching birdies on three of the final five holes to win going away on the 6,039-yard, par-72 layout at Wild Horse.

Thiele, who redshirted with a wrist injury as a sophomore for the Huskers in 2016-17, captured her second state championship in two weeks after claiming the Women’s Stroke Play crown at Ashland Golf Club. Barmettler was also the runner-up at the state stroke play.

Thiele’s performance in Gothenburg kept the Nebraska Women’s Amateur title in the family for the second consecutive year. Last summer, Thiele’s younger sister, Hannah, who will be a freshman for the Huskers in 2017-18, captured the title at Eldorado Hills in Norfolk. Hannah did not compete this year because of a back injury suffered during her senior season of high school basketball at Wahoo’s Bishop Neumann.

Coach Robin Krapfl and the Huskers open the 2017-18 season with the UNO Invitational at Arbor Links Golf Course in Nebraska City, Sept. 1-2. The Big Red will play host to the annual Chip-N Club Invitational at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Oct. 1-3.