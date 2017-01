Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary, where cash and equipment were taken from Paul Daniels Interiors and Rockbrook Camera off of 70th and Pioneers sometime before 9am Tuesday. Officer Katie Flood says cash was taken from both businesses, while cameras and lenses were missing from Rockbrook, with an estimated $42,000 loss. Flood says an outside door was pried open and burglars were able to get inside both businesses. There are no suspects.