Things You Need To Know For Garth Brooks Performances

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is selling ALL tickets to ALL five of his shows this weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena for $75, including fees.

Imagine the surprise and disappointment when a Lincoln couple found out their 2 tickets included more than $250 in fees for a total of just over $1,000. The family thought they used the official Pinnacle Bank website, but actually it was a look-alike re-seller site.

Jim Hegarty of the Better Business Bureau of Nebraska says it’s too common when people are fooled into thinking they were dealing directly with the venue.

Another side note, if you’re heading to any of those shows this weekend, Pinnacle Bank Arena will enforce the Clear Bag policy.

The following bags will be permitted:

1) A clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches

2) Small clutch purse or wallet no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches

3) One gallon clear plastic freezer bag

One of the additional items will also be permitted:

1) Binoculars without case

2) Handheld TVs and radios

3) Infant feeding supplies

Items that are prohibited during the concerts are: purse, backpack, clear backpack, tinted plastic bag, camera case, binocular case, empty plastic water bottle, printed pattern plastic bag, oversized tote bag, mesh bag, diaper bag, fanny pack, umbrellas, and professional cameras.

Pinnacle Bank Arena is encouraging guests to arrive early and allow time for security procedures. Wanding and bag searches will be used for all patrons attending the concert. There is no re-entry.