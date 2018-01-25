Thousands of Dollars, Small Amount of Marijuana Found In Stop West of Lincoln

Deputies arrested two California men in western Lancaster County on Wednesday, when they were pulled over heading west on Interstate 80 for following too close near mile marker 390.

After making contact, a deputy smelled marijuana inside the car.

Sheriff’s investigator Jarod Brabec (bra-beck) says two marijuana joints in a Red Bull can and two baggies with amphetamine residue were found, along with nearly $235,000 in three cake mix cans.

The two men, 25-year-old Kevin Conrado and 34-year-old Vazgen Manjikian, both from the Los Angeles area, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.