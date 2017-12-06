Thousands of Missing Person Reports Every Year

On any given day in Lincoln, there are an average of 7 people reported missing. On KFOR Mornings With Gregg and Carol, City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, said there have been 2,271 missing people reports so far this year. Casady says about half are missing teenagers. The remainder are people missing for non-criminal reasons. Very few end violently, as was the case with 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, who was reported missing November 16th. Her body was found Monday in rural Clay County. The FBI and Lincoln Police say there is evidence of foul play. An autopsy on Loofe’s body has not been released.