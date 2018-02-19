Three-Alarm Fire Damages Eighth-Floor Of Terminal Building

Firefighters dealing with a three-alarm fire on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018 at the historic Terminal Building that sits on the southwest corner of 10th and "O" Streets. (Jackie Ourada, KFOR News)

TERMINAL BUILDING

3 ALARM FIRE@LincFireRescue

9th -10th / O St – N St is blocked

Traffic will be affected.

Expect Delays.

A three-alarm early Monday fire did heavy damage to the eighth-floor of the historic Terminal Building at 941 "O" Street in downtown Lincoln.

A three-alarm early Monday fire did heavy damage to the eighth-floor of the historic Terminal Building at 941 “O” Street in downtown Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Leo Benes told KFOR News at the scene crews got an alarm call around 5:45am and when they showed up, they could see smoke and flames coming from a window on the eighth-floor.

At one point, there were some firefighters trapped on an elevator while heading up to fight the flames.

“We did have a May Day call for a couple of crews that were trapped in the elevator that started filling with smoke,” Benes told reporters. “Crews from inside the structure were able to get them out and get them rescued.”

Much of the fire and heat damage is on the eighth floor, while smoke damage is through out the ninth and tenth floors. Benes said water damage was common on the sixth and seventh floors. Benes confirmed to KFOR News the fire itself was around an eighth-floor window on the north side of the building.

One firefighter was hurt in the fire and the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the blaze.

The Terminal Building, built in 1916, is on the National Register of Historic Places and houses some businesses—including the Nebraska Department of Insurance, which is on the fourth floor.

Legal Aid of Nebraska executive director Milo Mumgaard says the organization’s eighth-floor offices sustained considerable damage.