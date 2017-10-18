Three-Alarm Fire Damages North Lincoln Apartment Building

Whitney Hinn woke up and saw fire outside of her apartment in the 5000 block of North 32nd Street early Wednesday morning. Only enough time for her to escape with a few precious items.

“I grabbed my shoes, purse and my dog,” Hinn told KFOR News outside of her apartment, as Lincoln Firefighters were working to put out the three-alarm blaze.

Hinn said her roommate woke her up to call for help.

“We all looked out the balcony and the balconies were on fire a couple of doors down,” she said.

Fire crews saw heavy fire while showing up to the seen shortly after the call came out around 4:45am. It was upgraded to a second alarm before a third alarm was issued around 5am.

The fire did considerable damage to the roof, attic and third floor. The good news out of this is that no one was hurt, according to Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

“We didn’t even evaluate anybody,” Benes said. “Thankfully, we don’t see it very often but everybody in the apartment building responded to the alarm sounding, which is great.”

Benes said after the fire spread throughout the attic, they had to fight it defensively.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain said the apartment building is valued at $2-million. It’s now been determined to be a total loss. Despain added the building was not equipped with sprinklers.

Fire officials have determined that a discarded cigarette is likely to blame for starting the blaze.