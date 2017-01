3 people were arrested Sunday in a raid by Ashland Police. While Ashland Police served a search warrant on an apartment, they found a car packed with metal parts stolen from air conditioners belonging to at least two Ashland churches.

The thefts netted the suspects less than $200 for scrap metal, but damage is estimated to have cost the churches about $25,000. Investigators are working to determine if other churches or businesses have been hit.