Three Car Accident East Of Crete

A three vehicle accident about five miles east of Crete in southwestern Lancaster County Sunday morning, sends two people to a Lincoln hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck and car stopped on Highway 33 to turn left onto SW 114th Street, when another truck rear-ended both vehicles and flipping them.

A 10-year-old boy in the car was flown to Bryan West Campus, while a pregnant woman in the first pickup was taken to a Crete hospital for precautionary reasons. Injuries to both are not life-threatening.