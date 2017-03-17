Three Huskers Advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

Three Husker wrestlers earned spots in the quarterfinals during Session II of the NCAA Championships at the Scottrade Center on Thursday night.

As a team, Nebraska is in a tie for 10th place with 14 points. Penn State leads the team race with 30.5 points, while Ohio State (26) and Iowa (25.5) round out the top three.

Reigning All-American Eric Montoya, the No. 7 seed at 133 pounds, was the first to punch his ticket to the next round with his 14-2 major decision over 10th-seeded John Erneste (Missouri). Montoya outscored his two opponents 20-3 on Thursday, and improves to 28-4 this season. He will face No. 2 seed Seth Gross (South Dakota State) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sophomore Tyler Berger, the No. 4 seed at 157 pounds, captured an 11-7 win over Kyle Langenderfer (Illinois) in the second round. Berger leads all Husker starters in wins this season with 34 after winning a pair of matches on Thursday. He will battle No. 5 seed Joseph Smith (Oklahoma State) in Session III.

Two-time All-American TJ Dudley, the No. 7 seed at 184 pounds, finished his day with a 6-1 triumph over 10th-seeded Michael Macchiavello (NC State). Dudley improves to 29-4 during his senior campaign after outscoring his opponents 23-1 on the opening day of the tournament.

No. 5 Tim Lambert (125), No. 9 Colton McCrystal (141) and No. 7 Aaron Studebaker (197) each fell in the second round. Lambert dropped a 3-1 decision to 12th-seeded Sean Fausz (NC State). McCrystal lost to No. 8 seed Jaydin Eierman (Missouri) by a 9-6 decision. Studebaker was pinned by No. 10 seed Kevin Beazley (Old Dominion).

In the consolation bracket, senior Collin Jensen, the No. 13 seed at heavyweight, downed Eastern Michigan’s Gage Hutchison, 5-4. Jensen will continue to wrestle in the consolation bracket on Friday.

Session III is set for Friday beginning at 10 a.m. (CT), and will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on ESPN3