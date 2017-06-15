Three Huskers Taken in MLB Draft

Three members of the 2017 Nebraska baseball team heard their names called on Wednesday during the MLB Draft, as juniors Jake Meyers, Luis Alvarado and Scott Schreiber were all picked. Meyers was the first to come off the board when the Houston Astros took the third-team All-American with the 16th pick of the 13th round and two picks later Alvarado was taken by Seattle Mariners. Schreiber was picked in the 26th round by the Tampa Bay Rays, the same organization where is brother, Brad, is a member of the Rays’ Double-A team.

Of the Huskers drafted on Wednesday, only Alvarado had previously been picked. The Salinas, Puerto Rico, native was a 33rd-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2014 when he came out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

On Tuesday, Husker signee John Swanda out of Des Moines, Iowa, was taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Angels.