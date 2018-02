Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery from late Thursday night in the 2800 block of Tierra Drive, after three men were robbed at gunpoint.

According to LPD, three men from Tecumseh were sitting inside their friend’s car, when a group of three or four people walked up, open the car door, and pointed a gun at the passenger.

The suspects demanded all belongings from the victims. An an iPhone, a vape cigarette, and $540 cash was stolen.

Police have very little to go on for descriptions.