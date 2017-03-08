Three People Hurt When Car Crashes Into East Lincoln Bank

A car that slammed into the northwest corner of the Great Western Bank, 135 North Cotner, on Wed. Mar. 8, 2017. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A car crashed into an east central Lincoln bank late Wednesday morning, sending three people to the hospital.

Police and firefighters were called to the Great Western Bank, 135 North Cotner Boulevard, just before 10am. LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said two employees of the bank and the driver were hurt.

“One of the bank employees (a man) has, what I would describe as, fairly significant injuries,” Gegg told KFOR News.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Todd Beam also told KFOR News at the scene the man’s injuries are considered not life-threatening. The other two cases are minor.

Beam says the 73-year-old driver was heading to a car lot next door, when she then drove eastbound through the parking lot, then a drive-thru lane and hit the building. He says they don’t believe there was a medical episode.

Sgt. Beam says they’re investigating to see which way the car may have been heading at the time, since “P” Street on the north side is a one-way westbound. He adds a citation of negligent driving is likely pending.

Battalion Chief Gegg said the bank will remain closed while a structural engineer looks at the damage.