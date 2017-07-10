Three Weekend Burglaries Being Investigated By LPD

A rash a burglaries Sunday morning in west Lincoln are under investigation.

Police were first called around 2:30am to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 1st and “O” about a break in. While officers and the manager were there, the manager got an alert on his phone saying the O’Reilly’s east of 14th and Cornhusker was broken into, as well. Both times, the glass front doors were broken and cash was stolen.

A third burglary was reported at Top Hat Tavern on NW 7th and Cornhusker shortly before 5 AM, where the front doors were broken as well, but no money was taken. Right now, police think they’re all connected.