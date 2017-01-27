Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Lincoln Christian 66, Archbishop Bergan 64
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bennington 53, Elkhorn South 50
Gretna 62, Norris 27
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Arlington 64, Ashland-Greenwood 22
Fort Calhoun 56, Raymond Central 51
Semifinal=
Platteview 77, Syracuse 53
Wahoo 53, Douglas County West 31
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Consolation Bracket=
Cornerstone Christian 46, Whiting, Iowa 27
Semifinal=
Omaha Christian Academy 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 51
Parkview Christian 73, College View Academy 32
Other Boys Scores:
Heartland 67, Friend 56
Johnson County Central 53, Conestoga 46
Johnson-Brock 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 47
Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Tri County 42
Southern 58, Auburn 48
Yutan 68, Weeping Water 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Lincoln High 58, Fremont 57
Lincoln Northeast 42, Lincoln Pius X 40
Auburn 48, Southern 40
Conestoga 59, Johnson County Central 17
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Johnson-Brock 30
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 31
Schuyler 37, David City 32
Weeping Water 47, Yutan 41
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Aquinas 65, Lincoln Lutheran 63, 2OT
Columbus Scotus 46, Archbishop Bergan 38
Semifinal=
Bishop Neumann 58, Hastings St. Cecilia 42
Lincoln Christian 82, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Holdrege 66, York 45
Seward 44, Crete 39
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South 41, Gretna 40
Norris 43, Elkhorn 39