Thursday HAC Basketball Tourney Scores

Boys

Heartland Athletic Conference

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Northeast 32

Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Southwest 61

Lincoln North Star 82, Fremont 78, OT

Grand Island 69, Lincoln Southeast 47

Friday games

Northeast vs. Southwest-2pm

Fremont vs. Southeast-3:45pm

East vs. Lincoln High-5:30pm

North Star vs Grand Island-7:15pm

Girls

Lincoln East 78, Lincoln North Star 38

Fremont 66, Lincoln Southeast 40

Lincoln Southwest 60, Lincoln Northeast 41

Lincoln High 52, Grand Island 36

Friday games

North Star vs. Southeast-2pm

Northeast vs. Grand Island-3:45pm

East vs. Fremont-5:30pm

Southwest vs. Lincoln High-7:15pm