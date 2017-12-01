Thursday High School Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln East 64, Fremont 41
Lincoln Pius X 67, Millard West 56
Lincoln Southwest 66, Millard North 60
Bellevue East 57, Lincoln Southeast 56
Omaha Westside 82, Lincoln Northeast 47
Elkhorn South 71, Lincoln North Star 59
Bellevue West 69, Lincoln High 56
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
Omaha Christian Academy 56, College View Academy 18
Parkview Christian 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 48
Omaha Burke 71, Omaha North 63
Omaha Central 70, Omaha Bryan 68
Gretna 59, Omaha Roncalli 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 70, Norfolk 49
Kearney 55, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Grand Island 52, Papillion-LaVista 43
York 80, Ralston 47
Wahoo 68, Bennington 62
Seward 56, Hastings 53
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Yutan 47
Milford 51, Fillmore Central 22
Freeman 57, Palmyra 33
Johnson-Brock 79, Sidney, IA 36
Crete 62, Columbus Lakeview 41
Centennial 65, David City 38
Girls
Lincoln East 56, Fremont 34
Lincoln Pius X 51, Millard West 26
Lincoln Southeast 31, Bellevue East 25
Millard North 65, Lincoln Southwest 47
Omaha Westside 56, Lincoln Northeast 45
Elkhorn South 61, Lincoln North Star 42
Bellevue West 49, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln Lutheran 66, Grand Island Central Catholic 50
Kearney 58, Papillion-LaVista South 53
Papillion-LaVista 72, Grand Island 35
Omaha Marian 36, Norfolk 22
Millard South 79, Omaha South 30
Omaha Benson 48, Omaha Northwest 32
Omaha Central 40, Omaha Bryan 22
Omaha North 45, Omaha Burke 30
Centennial 59, David City 44
Crete 61, Columbus Lakeview 27
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Yutan 50
Freeman 57, Palmyra 17
Milford 50, Fillmore Central 42
Seward 49, Hastings 41
Wahoo 59, Bennington 39
York 55, Ralston 22