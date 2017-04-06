Thursday Morning Fire Forces Residents Out From Their Southwest Lincoln Home

People living at a home in the 2200 block of SW Soukup Drive in southwest Lincoln are okay, after a fire Thursday morning did extensive damage to their home.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called around 8:30am about a fire in the basement. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR News at the scene crews saw smoke and flames coming from a basement window. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the basement.

Gegg says there is enough fire damage to the basement and smoke damage in the house that prompted everyone to be relocated for a period of time. No one was hurt.

Officials determined that a child playing with a lighter started the fire.