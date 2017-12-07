Thursday Night High School Basketball Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
Auburn 61, Falls City 55
Bishop Neumann 63, Norfolk Catholic 38
Centennial 59, Sandy Creek 30
Crete 49, Beatrice 32
East Butler 67, Osceola 56
Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Ralston 45
Lewiston 61, College View Academy 29
Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln High 59
Nebraska City 56, Conestoga 47
Omaha Roncalli 53, Boys Town 42
Raymond Central 54, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 43
York 59, Waverly 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Auburn 44, Falls City 29
Bishop Neumann 70, Norfolk Catholic 33
Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 27
College View Academy 39, Lewiston 33
Conestoga 47, Nebraska City 26
Crete 51, Beatrice 25
East Butler 53, Osceola 41
Exeter/Milligan 67, Dorchester 41
Omaha Duchesne Academy 36, Ralston 34
Omaha Marian 50, Omaha Burke 36
Platteview 67, Omaha Mercy 35
Raymond Central 57, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 9
Waverly 47, York 35
Weeping Water 68, Boys Town 16