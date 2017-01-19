Tiny Houses Potentially Coming To Lincoln

Matt Randolph would like to see more tiny houses in Lincoln. The 26-year-old carpenter tells our media partner, 10/11 NEWS he’s had hundreds of people ask him to build them a tiny home. Randolph’s home on wheels is only 300 square feet. The problem is regulations and codes. Chad Blahak in the City Building and Safety Department says tiny houses on wheels are only allowed in camp sites if they were licensed as an RV.

