Here are the answer’s!

Brainbuster:

Q: 25% of us have witnessed this at a wedding.

A: An animal in the wedding party

Secret Word Riddle:

Q: Everyone has it, in places galore. We don’t know how much we have, but we always want more.

A: Time

Just a reminder that this weekend is Daylight Saving Time! Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep Saturday.