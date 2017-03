In case you missed them, here are today’s answers!

BrainBuster:

Q: The average person does this 3 times a day.

A: Tie their shoes

Secret Word Riddle:

Q: Dog, Joker, Fork, and Knife. All a part of your life.

A: Caesar (Caesar Millan The Dog Whisperer, Caesar Romero The Joker, Caesar Salad is eaten with a fork, Julius Caesar was stabbed to death with knives) Today is the Ides of March (March 15th)