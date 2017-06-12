Torrential Rains Fall On Lincoln Commuters During Morning Rush

Rescue crews help a stranded motorist from rising water at 14th and Highway 2 on Monday June 12, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of Jeff Maul)

The last thing you may have expected on Monday morning, was to get caught out in torrential downpours, as severe storms moved through the Lincoln area.

Storms dumped anywhere between 2 to 4 inches of rain in different areas of the city, while ping pong ball sized hail fell in western and southern areas of Lincoln proper, according to storm reports.

Lancaster County Emergency Management director Jim Davidsaver told KFOR News while he has yet to verify it, about 4-and-a-half inches of rain fell in southwest Lincoln. He said communities in the north half of the county, such as Raymond, only saw just over an inch of rainfall.

Davidsaver said the first of the severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Lancaster County went into effect around 5:15am, but were extended because of the slow movement of the storm system. With the heavy rain barely moving, it caused flooding on streets and area roadways. The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning, which expired at 10:30am.

Lincoln Police Captain Danny Reitan told KFOR News most of the flooding issues they’ve dealt with have been close to Highway 2 on the south side of town. At one point, there was a water rescue call at 14th and Highway 2, when a commuter got stuck in some water and had to be helped out by LFR.

Reitan says if you come across standing water in the road, don’t drive across it. Just turn around and go back the other way.