Nebraska health and environment officials have issued health alerts for toxic blue-green algae at Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County.

Officials say in a news release Friday that the alerts were issued following tests of the lake water.

Skin exposed to the toxin from certain strains of blue-green algae can develop rashes and blisters.

Someone who drinks water containing the toxin is at risk for headaches, nausea and muscular pain.