Traffic Accident Victims Identified

The victims of two fatal weekend traffic accidents were identified by authorities Monday.

A 16 year old boy from Ceresco has been identified as the passenger who died from a traffic accident in rural Saunders County Sunday night. Nolan Beckenhauer was riding with Connor Buettner of Manley when the car went out of control. Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said witnesses reported the car rolled twice door-to-door, and three times end-to-end. Both victims were taken to a Hospital in Omaha. Beckenhauer was later pronounced dead. Buettner, the driver, was last reported in stable condition. The accident happened on County Road 8 near Memphis.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently was struck by a vehicle on a rural road in York County. Deputies found the man’s body in a roadside ditch Saturday night, about 3 miles west of York. They’d been sent to check a report about an abandoned vehicle, which was found on the roadway. Sheriff Dale Radcliff identified the victim as 41-year-old Chad K. Chapman, of York. Radcliff said the driver of the vehicle believed to have hit Chapman contacted the sheriff’s department and that the matter was now considered a “hit accident.” He says it initially had been handled as a hit and run. Radcliff says an autopsy was performed Sunday.