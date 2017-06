Forgetting a turn signal led to two drug-related arrests in northwest Lincoln early Friday morning. Police tell us Erich Thixton was driving with Tara Ellington on West Dawes and NW 4th street when he forgot to use his turn signal. When an officer pulled him over and searched the car, he found a quarter-pound of meth, 2 ounces of marijuana, and multiple types of pills, along with scales, baggies, and a couple of pipes.