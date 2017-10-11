Traffic Stop Leads To Recovery of Marijuana

Nearly 30 pounds of high-grade marijuana along with other forms of pot were found in a traffic stop in northwest Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle for following to close on eastbound Interstate 80 at the I-180 interchange. After finding marijuana, deputies found 2 ounces of THC shatter, hash oil and THC wax. All three 21-year-old men from Illinois were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.