Traffic Violation Leads To Discovery of Marijuana In Vehicle
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 1:09 PM
Joshua Taylor (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
Lovy Tromp (Courtesy of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people are in jail on drug charges, after a Thursday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 80 near NW 48th Street in west Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Joshua Taylor of Omaha was stopped for following too close.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Joshua Taylor of Omaha,  who had an active arrest warrant for first degree sexual assault of a child, and after a search of the vehicle, a number of vacuum sealed bags with a half pound of marijuana, two ounces of THC concentrate and brass knuckles were found.

Taylor was put in jail for his active warrant, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lovy Tromp of Bellevue, was cited and for possession of marijuana, possession of THC concentrate, and carrying a concealed weapon.

