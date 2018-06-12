Trail, Boswell Formally Arraigned In Loofe Murder Case

Bailey Boswell appearing from the Saline County Jail via video conference at her Saline County Court arraignment on June 12, 2018. (KFOR News)

WILBER, Neb.–(AP)–State prosecutors say a pair charged in the killing of a Lincoln woman are seen on store video buying tools police believe were used to dismember the woman, and that the woman was still alive and at her job when the tools were bought.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday say 51-year-old Aubrey Trail told investigators that he strangled 24-year-old Sydney Loofe with an extension cord on Nov. 15. Investigators believe 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who lived with Trail in Wilber, helped Trail dismember and dispose of Loofe’s remains by stuffing them in trash bags and dumping them in a Clay County field. Loofe’s remains were found in December.

Authorities say Loofe’s connection to the pair began when Loofe and Boswell met on the online dating app Tinder in November and went on at least one date.

Trail and Boswell appeared in Saline County Court on Tuesday. Each is charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains. They will be back in court next Tuesday, June 19, for another appearance to determine when a preliminary hearing will take place.

A statement from Lincoln Police on Tuesday regarding the Loofe case said that all media inquiries into the case are now being handled by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. It also says: “We again extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to Sydney’s parents, George and Susie, her brother and sister, her friends, and all that were fortunate enough to know her.”

KFOR News also contributed to this report.

