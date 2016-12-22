Train Derailment At 70th & Cornhusker

A train derailment halted traffic Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at 70th & Cornhusker in Lincoln.

The derailment happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. BNSF said there were no injuries and no hazmat situation occurred. Late Wednesday night a BNSF spokesperson said some of the wheels on a locomotive came off the track. The locomotive was then put back on the track and moved to the BNSF yard.

The spokesperson added, “The locomotive was being moved from one area of our Lincoln shops to another when the incident occurred.”

