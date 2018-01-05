Train Stopper Has Neo-Nazi Ties

Authorities are now saying a man arrested October 22nd after stopping an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska has ties to white supremacist groups and was on his way to Missouri to commit criminal acts or acts of terrorism. When 26 year old, Taylor Wilson of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested aboard that train, he allegedly had a fully loaded speedloader and a fully loaded .38 caliber handgun in his waistband. In his backpack were 3 additional speed loaders, a box of .38 ammunition, a hammer and a knife. An FBI investigation shows Wilson he traveled with members of the “Alt-Right” Neo Nazi group to protest in Charlottesville, Virginia in August. An acquaintance of Wilson told authorities he had expressed “an interest in killing black people.”