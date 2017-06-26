Training To Be Offered To Hotel Employees In Preventing Human Trafficking

Don’t think Lincoln is immune from human trafficking. On average, there are 200 unique individuals in Lincoln bought and sold for sex in a 30-day period.

Now, an effort to crackdown on human trafficking in Lincoln called “Realize, Recognize and Respond” will get area hotel/motel managers and their staffs the training to know how to handle these situations.

The Coalition on Human Trafficking is a group of concerned organizations including religious groups, agencies working with women and children, law enforcement and the health care industry.

“Staff will be educated on the signs of human trafficking, how to respond and how to inform law enforcement,” Mayor Chris Beutler said at a news conference Monday.

The mayor’s office will send out a letter to local hotel and motel managers asking them to participate in the free, 30- to 45-minute training program.