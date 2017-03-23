TransCanada Main Sponsors For Mobile Children’s Museum

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 23, 7:59 AM

The Canadian pipeline company building the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, partially passing through Nebraska, is 1 of 6 main sponsors for a mobile children’s museum included in the Nebraska sesquicentennial celebration. TransCanada is the only non-American sponsor, donating $25,000 for an exhibit in the mobile museum. Their exhibit will be a future careers kiosk that will ask kids questions then suggest possible future career paths for them.

Transcanada points out it has been doing business in Nebraska for more than 30 years, spending $1 1/2 million on community initiatives over the past 10 years.

 

Related Content

UNL Confirms Safety Of Students Abroad In London
Proposed Bill Takes Aim At Lobyists
Vote Comes Today On AHCA
15 Huskers Named to Academic All-Big Ten Team
Home Runs Power Huskers to 15-11 Win
Tax Reform Groups Competing For Relief