TransCanada Main Sponsors For Mobile Children’s Museum

The Canadian pipeline company building the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, partially passing through Nebraska, is 1 of 6 main sponsors for a mobile children’s museum included in the Nebraska sesquicentennial celebration. TransCanada is the only non-American sponsor, donating $25,000 for an exhibit in the mobile museum. Their exhibit will be a future careers kiosk that will ask kids questions then suggest possible future career paths for them.

Transcanada points out it has been doing business in Nebraska for more than 30 years, spending $1 1/2 million on community initiatives over the past 10 years.