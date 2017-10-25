Trash Can Fire Closes Lincoln Northeast High School Early Wednesday

A fire in a 3rd floor restroom wastebasket forced a one hour early closing at Lincoln Northeast High School Wednesday. The fire set off sprinklers in the building, and was quickly extinguished, but school officials said there was too much smoke to safely allow students back into the building. The school sent a message to families around 2:00 P.M., explaining that students would not be allowed back in the building to retrieve personal items except in emergencies.

The Lincoln Public Schools Communications Office told KFOR News that after school practices and activities were cancelled for the remainder of the day and evening, but said the school will open as usual at 7:30 A.M. Thursday.