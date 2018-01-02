Tree Of Lights Approaching Goal

The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign is closing in on this year’s $650,000 goal. The total as of Tuesday was $629,963.28. The Army’s Tree of Lights, located in front of Home Real Estate near 56th and O Streets, now has 969 of its 1,000 lights turned from Red to White. When the goal is reached, the entire tree will glow White.

“We are hoping to get the turned all turned from Red to White as soon as possible” said Major Mark Anderson, the Head of Lincoln’s Salvation Army. “The campaign usually runs through the end of January, but we are anxious to get over the finish line as soon as we can.”

Money raised in the Tree of Lights campaign represents about 50% of the Salvation Army’s total budget for its Lincoln operations for the coming year, according to Anderson. The demand for help has been particularly heavy during the current cold spell. “We have been extremely busy, helping people get food, replacing furnaces, helping families with water heaters, just trying to make sure everybody is safe during this cold snap” he said, adding “need has no season, and these funds are important for keeping Lincoln’s Salvation Army Services as strong as people want them to be.”

One particular program co-sponsored by the Salvation Army and Black Hills Energy, Operation Heat Share, has seen a lot of demand during the sub-zero weather. “We not only provide money for furnaces and water heaters through the Heat Share Program with Black Hills Energy” he said, “we help with rent assistance. We’re trying to not have families go homeless.”