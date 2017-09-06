More Nebraska National Guard members are heading to Texas to provide emergency medical assistance for Hurricane Harvey relief operations. A 44-person medical team from the Guard’s 155th Medical Group in Lincoln includes medical providers, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and other medical professionals. The Nebraska National Guard is still supporting Hurricane Harvey relief with 36 Guard crews in the Houston area and 3 helicopters from units based in Lincoln and Grand Island.
Troops From Nebraska Guard Unit Heading To Flood-ravaged Areas of Texas
By Jeff Motz
|
Sep 6, 2017 @ 7:56 AM