Truck Driver Dies After Collision In Seward County
By Jeff Motz
May 31, 2018 @ 7:58 AM
BEAVER CROSSING, Neb.–(AP)–Authorities say a truck driver was killed after the truck struck another semitrailer on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Beaver Crossing interchange in Seward County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck was pulling a trailer loaded with cars eastbound when it struck a sport utility vehicle from behind, ran across the median and struck the westbound semitrailer.

The driver of the vehicle hauler was fatally injured. The other trucker was taken to a York hospital. The two people in the SUV weren’t hurt.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

