Trucker Injured After Man Crashes Through Windshield Of Semi

LINCOLN–(KFOR)–A truck driver is recovering from a broken sternum and facial fractures, when a man jumped off a bridge on Interstate 80 on the northern outskirts of Lincoln Friday night and landed on a semi.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man jumped off the 84th Street bridge on I-80, crashing through the windshield of a semi-truck.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, there was a check welfare out for the man, who had sent a suicidal-type text message earlier in the day.

The semi-truck was heading eastbound on the interstate. The driver was passed out and off the road, by the time deputies and other authorities showed up to the scene.

The 32-year-old man did not survive.