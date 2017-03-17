Trump’s Blueprint

President Trump ran on a campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again.” While I don’t feel America was in need of a greatness boost, that populist rhetoric catapulted him to the White house. Now, we hear familiar tropes of “America First” and “Keep America Safe” as Trump has unveiled his Budget Blueprint. He wishes to increase our military spending by 10% while cutting over $54 billion in services and programs.

How do we “Keep America safe” by making cuts to the EPA or Health and Human Services? How do we do that when two-thirds of American roads are not in good condition? How do we do that when our obesity rate is twice that of other Western countries? How is ending federal support for Meal on Wheels keeping America safe?

And we don’t “Make America Great Again” by cutting vital programs ans services.

If you want to America great again, we need to…

Invest in quality education

Invest in affordable house

Invest in medical research

Invest in the environment

Invest in the arts

Invest in humanitarian assistance

Invest in job training

Invest in our communities and neighborhoods

Dan rather was right. This isn’t a budget, it’s a philosophy.