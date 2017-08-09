Tuesday Standoff In South Lincoln Ends Quietly
By Jeff Motz
|
Aug 9, 2017 @ 1:13 PM

After five hours on Tuesday afternoon, a standoff at a south Lincoln home ended peacefully when man was taken into custody.

Lincoln Police, SWAT team members, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol blocked off a neighborhood on South 46th Street between Pioneers and Linden until the man surrendered after 5pm Tuesday. Police Officer Angela Sands says they were originally called around noon about a gunshot, where a round was found inside a parked car.

Sands says officers knew the man they were dealing with had a gun, seeing the weapon sticking out from his waistband. After SWAT team members negotiated with the man for about three hours, the man surrendered peacefully.

